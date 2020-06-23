Utica College announces plans for fall semester

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica College has announced plans to welcome back students this fall.

Utica College said students will be able to come back to campus in mid-August, a week before classes are set to start on August 24.

New safety protocols include wearing masks while walking in hallways and dining halls when not seated, as well as rotating groups of students between in-classroom learning and online learning.

The school is also planning on ending on-campus learning during the fall semester before Thanksgiving.