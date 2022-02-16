UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica College will become Utica University after approval by the New York State Board of Regents.

In an email to students and staff, the president says “This is a proud moment in Utica’s history – the culmination of seventy-five years of innovation in higher learning and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve. University status is a mark of how far we have come as an institution, as well as a recognition of our enormous potential for growth and achievement in the years ahead.”

Courtesy: utica.edu

The president informed the campus of a public announcement scheduled for Thursday morning.

The campus has set up a section of its website where people can see watch a livestream of the announcement and see the new logo, which simply switches the word “college” with “university.”

According to the website’s Frequently Asked Questions page, students graduating this May will be awarded diplomas with the new name and seal. It indicates alumni wishing for updated diplomas may be able to get them in the future.

Courtesy: utica.edu

According to US News and World Report, schools with “university” in their name are larger institutions that offer a variety of both undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

Utica College was founded in 1946 as a satellite campus of Syracuse University. The institutions legally separated in 1995 and became fully independent in 2008.