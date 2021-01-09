Utica College delays start of spring semester

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica College is joining the long list of schools delaying the start of their spring semester. The starting date for the college is now February 1 instead of January 25.

The college president says this decision comes as COVID-19 cases across the Mohawk Valley continue to rise.

All on-campus courses, including hybrid, will be fully remote during the week of February 1 and in-person instruction will begin February 8.