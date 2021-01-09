UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica College is joining the long list of schools delaying the start of their spring semester. The starting date for the college is now February 1 instead of January 25.
The college president says this decision comes as COVID-19 cases across the Mohawk Valley continue to rise.
All on-campus courses, including hybrid, will be fully remote during the week of February 1 and in-person instruction will begin February 8.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Seasonable chill under some clouds tonight
- Box of Balloons Syracuse chapter brings birthday joy to local kids
- Solvay Fire Department battles early morning fire on Woods Road
- TikTok video showing Onondaga County Sheriff’s vehicle leads to an investigation of those who made the video
- Utica College delays start of spring semester
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App