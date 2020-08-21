Utica College removes 12 students from campus for not following COVID-19 policies

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Twelve students have been removed from the campus at Utica College and will be forced to learn remotely for the fall semester, after they broke the COVID-19 policies set by the college on Thursday.

According to a letter from Utica College President Laura Casamento, campus safety officers responded to a noise complaint in South Hall, and found 12 students gathered in one room. The letter says none of the students were wearing masks, and they were not following Utica College’s social distancing policies.

As a result of the incident, Utica College decided to remove these students from campus, and they will now be forced to learn online for the fall semester.

The letter from the president says students were warned about the college’s zero tolerance policy regarding COVID-19 protocols before they arrived to campus.

Read the full letter from President Casamento below: