Utica Curling Club hosting 32 teams for tournament this weekend

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Michigan to Canada, curlers from across North America are staying in Oneida County this weekend for a tournament at the Utica Curling Club. It’s a four-day event involving 32 teams.

“We know a lot of the people that come down year after year and we’ve got to know the Utica people here as well and they’re amazing,” Doug Briden, from Ottawa, Canada.

Briden has been involved with the sport for four decades. And while curling is huge back home in Canada, he continues to make the trek to Oneida County, bringing his daughters and friends.

“Because we’re treated so well. You know, it’s a great club, great people, comradery is fantastic,” Briden said.

For those who’ve never the curlers in action, it’s quite a sight. Not only is everyone sliding on ice, but they’re communicating with each other the entire time.

“It’s a team sport. So, everybody throws stones, almost everybody sweeps stones, we have somebody in the house called the skip who’s the quarterback for the team. So every time you throw a stone, all four people have to work together,” said Mitch Rubinovich, who’s on the board of directors at the club.

With six sheets of ice, the Utica Curling Club is known across the U.S. The organization has been around for 151 years and though this facility is newer, the passion behind it all never changes.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s just, it’s a warm feeling. It’s like, this is like home for a lot of people and it’s a place in the wintertime you can go and relax and know that it’s going to be a friendly environment,” said Bob Risley, President of the Utica Curling Club.

Though they have a packed team, the club is always looking for more members. They’re hosting an introduction to curling event on March 14 at 10 a.m. If you’re interested in learning to curl, they’ll show you how to do it and introduce you to its history.

If you would like to register, click here.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc got a crash course on curling. Watch the video below.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9