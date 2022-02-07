Utica Curling Club to host Olympic open house

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Utica Curling Club will hold an Olympic Open House on Saturday, February 12, opening its doors to those interested in learning how to curl.

Utica Curling Club will offer its facility, personalized instruction, and all necessary equipment to individuals interested in learning how to curl.

The event is set to kick off on Saturday, February 12, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the club’s facility located at 8300 Clark Mills Road in Whitestown.

Food, entertainment, and 30 minutes of ice time will be included for only $20 per person.

No outside shoes are allowed on the ice, so participants will need to bring a clean pair of athletic shoes, and it is highly recommended that individuals wear warm, loose-fitting or flexible clothing.

As an extension of the clinic, UCC will be holding an Olympic Curling School on Sundays, March 6,13, and 20, for two hours each.

Participants must be vaccinated to enter the building. Individuals must be 12 years of age or older to attend. An adult must accompany any person under the age of 18. Eligible participants can register to participate here.