Utica dog participates in this year’s Puppy Bowl

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Central New York dog is set to make her game day debut in the Puppy Bowl!

Minnie is from Utica and participated in this year’s Puppy Bowl. She’s a mix of Australian cattle dog, chow chow, fox hound, lab, retriever, boxer, and a super mutt.

Minnie’s owner, Jennifer Vohwinkel, also runs the House of Paws, which is a dog rescue in Utica. She’s hoping this brings more attention to needs in Central New York.

“Not only is it going to help our rescue, but other rescues in the area, too, that they can reach out to if we don’t have something somebody is looking for and they know they’ll have other rescues to reach out to,”  Vohwinkel said.

