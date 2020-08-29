Utica magician takes his talents to your backyard during the COVID-19 pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Planet Hollywood Casino, to your own backyard! This illusionist is bringing socially distanced magic shows to Western and Central New York.

Leon Etienne’s love for magic began at just 12-years-old.

Etienne says, “My grandparents gave me the gift of magic. They gave me my first magic kit, and once I started learning those tricks, I was hooked for life.”

24 years later, the illusionist has shared his passion all over the world with his show, “Magic Rocks”!

The Utica native is typically touring during this time, but due to COVID-19 that’s on pause. So, he’s bringing his magic show right to your driveway!

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to pivot my business from theatres and casinos and touring around the world, to coming back home to Western New York and Central New York,” Etienne said. “Performing social distance shows for people who really seem to need them now more than ever.”

He’s been going back and forth, providing personal 45-minute shows right at your home!

“We will do close up, in your face, magic that normally you would see on a big stage. But it’s right in front of you, inches away,” Etienne said.

Better yet, the show is for all ages, whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart! He hopes his magic can be an escape and help lift spirits during this difficult time.

Etienne said, “Just as much as people need this entertainment and this magic, me the performer, I need it just as much.”