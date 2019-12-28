Utica man arrested after leading troopers on a chase in a stolen truck, State Police say

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A Utica man was arrested after State Police say he led troopers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck in Herkimer County.

State Police say at around 5 p.m. on Friday they attempted to stop a gray Dodge pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Michael Drennen on North Main Street in the Village of Poland for speeding.

Troopers say Drennen took off, driving south on State Route 28 at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, making his way through the Village of Newport, and the towns of Newport and Schuyler.

Drennen eventually went off the road at the intersection of Newport Road and Dyke Road, hit an embankment and caused damage to one of the wheels. The truck became disabled in the city of Utica at the end of Lee Boulevard.

Drennen then ran from the scene before he was taken into custody.

Through the investigation, State Police found Drennan stole the pickup truck the day before the incident from a Stewart’s Shop in the city of Rome.

Drennen is facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief, 4th degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, 3rd degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, 2nd degree

Drennen was arraigned in the town of Russia Court and released. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 15.