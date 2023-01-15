NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man was arrested after assaulting staff with a knife at the Applebee’s on Commercial Drive in New Hartford on Saturday, January 14.

New Hartford Police Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a fight involving a knife and a handgun and took 28-year-old Esteban F. Padron into custody after arrival.

According to New Hartford Police, once on the scene, officers learned that Padron entered the restaurant after being asked to leave on a previous date because of his disorderly actions.

When Padron entered the building once again on January 14, Applebee’s staff recognized him and immediately asked him to leave. While escorting him out, Padron began attacking an Applebee’s staff member.

Padron then ran back behind the bar, grabbed a steak knife and continued fighting with multiple staff members.

While staff attempted to gain control of the situation, one staff member suffered a cut to his face from Padron swinging the knife at him. A second Applebee’s staff member was also cut and sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

A citizen in the restaurant who was in possession of a handgun that he had a license for, watched the incident unfold. He observed that Padron was in possession of the knife, attempting to harm multiple people with it.

This citizen decided to intervene by drawing his handgun and giving Padron commands to stay on the ground and let go of the knife.

Padron then discarded the knife and stayed on the ground until New Hartford Police Officer’s arrived on scene and took Padron into custody.

Padron is charged with the following:

One count of Attempted Assault 2nd (which is a Felony)

Two counts of Assault 3rd

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (both misdemeanors)

Padron was processed on his charges and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital under the NYS Mental Health Law for a mental health evaluation due to information developed while investigating this incident.

This investigation is continuing. Police will attempt to identify others who may have witnessed this incident and additional charges may be filed.