Utica man dies after crashing with plow truck in Town of Lenox

LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man has died after crashing with a New York State plow truck on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of White’s Farm Supply on State Route 31 in the Town of Lenox for a crash.

The crash involved a passenger sedan and a New York State DOT plow truck.

The investigation found that the plow truck, driven by Aaron Snyder, was traveling west on State Route 21 when he slowed to make a left-hand turn. A 2014 Buick Sedan, driven by Benjamin Thomas, 52, of Utica, was also traveling west when he attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle following immediately behind the plow.

As Thomas attempted to pass, he collided with the plow truck that was making the left turn.

Thomas was treated on the scene by Canastota Fire Department and transported to Oneida Healthcare Center by an ambulance where he later died.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene and completed accident reconstruction. As of Wednesday, no tickets have been issued and the crash remains under investigation.