CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 29-year-old Utica man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing an early morning accident on Monday, November 27 in the village of Canton.

St. Lawrence County Sheriffs deputies arrested Diquan Spain and charged him with unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal mischief, reckless property damage, reckless unlicensed operation, reckless driving, operating while registration suspended, aggravated unlicensed operation and several other traffic violations.

The accident happened on Main Street in the Village of Canton around 4 a.m. A gray Kia Sedona exited the roadway and came to a stop in the Main Street Park. Spain and one other person fled the scene with Spain being located a short time after. He was allegedly found to be the operator of the vehicle that crashed.

He was issued appearance tickets for the Potsdam and Canton Town Courts. There was no information on the other occupant that also left the scene. Deputies were assisted by the Canton Police Department and the New York State Police.