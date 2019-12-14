Frankfort man accused of hitting ex-wife with car in police custody

UPDATE: The Utica Police Department says Leslie Paulson, the suspect in this incident, is in police custody.

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Utica Police are looking for a suspect after they say he hit his ex-wife with his car.

Utica Police responded to the Mohawk Valley Community Campus at around 11 a.m. Saturday , for a report a woman struck by a vehicle.

Police say she finished walking her dog when she noticed her ex-husband driving his vehicle at a high rate of speed toward her. He then struck her with the vehicle, causing her to be pinned between her vehicle and his.

Police say 55-year-old Leslie Paulson of Frankfort, NY then got out of his vehicle and began to make threatening statements before leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and later transferred to a higher-level trauma center. She suffered severe lower-body injuries but is in stable condition.

Police are asking for help finding Paulson. He was last known to be driving a gold Toyota Avalon, with the license plate GTG4776.



While this occurred on the MVCC campus, none of the involved parties had any affiliation with the college.