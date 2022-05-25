MARSHALL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating following a crash in the Oneida County Town of Marshall.

Troopers say on Thursday, May 25, at 10:43 a.m., A 2005 Subaru, operated by David G. Specht, 32, of Utica, was traveling southbound on Rt. 12 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.

Specht was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.