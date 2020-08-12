Utica man leads police on 2 high-speed chases in less than 48 hours

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica man is facing over 60 traffic tickets and multiple charges after leading police on a second high-speed chase in less than 48 hours.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, Utica Police found a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day near Court and Whitesboro Streets. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled.

The chase went through Utica into Yorkville and Whitesboro and then led back to Utica, at times exceeding speeds of 100 miles an hour on city streets. The pursuit finally ended after the stolen vehicle’s tires became flat because of reckless driving.

Alex Walker is charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration, and fleeing an officer in both instances. Due to bail reform laws, Walker has been issued tickets and released.

