SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — A Utica man has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday, October 11, after pleading guilty to federal drug charges.

43-year-old Harry Rodriguez Jr. of Utica pled guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in a previous court date.

As part of his previous guilty plea, Rodriguez admitted that on two separate occasions in 2021, he purchased approximately 86 grams of fentanyl for redistribution. On July 21, Rodriguez purchased approximately 36 grams, while on September 14, he purchased the other 50 grams.

United States District Judge David Hurd sentenced Rodriguez on Wednesday to 84 months in federal prison for his convictions. Hurd also imposed a term of three years of post-release supervision, as well as a $200 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the New York State Police, the police departments of Syracuse, Utica, Rome, Whitesboro and Yorkville, as well as the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices of Oneida and Onondaga Counties. It was investigated federally by: