UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Naythen Aubain, the Utica man who admitted to killing his grandmother and landlord back in 2019, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in state prison.

It was back in January that Aubain plead guilty to two counts of manslaughter for killing 90-year-old Katerine Aubain and 87-year-old Jane Wentka.