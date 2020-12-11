Utica Mayor Robert Palmeiri tests positive for COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to show no bias, as Utica Mayor Robert Palmeiri tweeted Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Palmeiri says he tested positive for the virus last week, but fortunately only experienced minor symptoms.

Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I experienced only minor symptoms and I’m feeling better. I’m currently quarantining and working from home. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.



Please take this seriously and stay safe. — Robert M. Palmieri (@MayorPalmieri) December 11, 2020

Cases of the virus continue to rise across Central New York, and this serves as a great reminder to continue wearing your mask and socially distance yourself from others to help prevent the spread of the virus.

