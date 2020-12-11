Utica Mayor Robert Palmeiri tests positive for COVID-19

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to show no bias, as Utica Mayor Robert Palmeiri tweeted Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Palmeiri says he tested positive for the virus last week, but fortunately only experienced minor symptoms. 

Cases of the virus continue to rise across Central New York, and this serves as a great reminder to continue wearing your mask and socially distance yourself from others to help prevent the spread of the virus.

