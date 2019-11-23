Utica Police investigate homicide, man shot inside of car identified

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-



The Utica Police Department has identified the man found shot in his car Friday night as 33-year-old Todd Rodgers of Utica, N.Y.



Police say the investigation is still early and on-going.

Utica Police responded to the 1600 block of Miller St. Rodgers was located in his vehicle on the 100 block of James St.

Rodgers was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Utica Police Major Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. They ask is anyone has any information about this incident to contact them at 315-360-6976. An anonymous tip can be submitted at 1-866-730-8477.