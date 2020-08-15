Utica Police investigating homicide on Howard Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police are investigating a late-night homicide on the city’s east side. The call came in around 11 p.m. Friday on the 1600-block of Howard Avenue, off of James and Pleasant Streets.
At the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. That man later died at a local hospital.
The investigation is on-going and if you have any information, call Utica Police at (315) 223-3510.
