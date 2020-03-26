Utica Police: Man stabbed in serious condition, woman arrested

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police reported on Thursday afternoon that one man was stabbed, and he is in serious condition at a local hospital.

According to police, at approximately 1:45 p.m. units responded to reports of an assault on the 1300 block of Genesee St.

At the scene, Police say they discovered a male who had been stabbed in his lower chest.

The male victim was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and according to police, he is in serious condition.

After an investigation, police arrested Rachelle Weitman, 44 of Utica, for assault in the first degree.

