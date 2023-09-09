UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica police and campus security officers responded to a shooting at Proctor High School that happened after a football game between Proctor and Binghamton on Saturday, September 9.

A fight broke out in the student parking lot following the game. Police and campus security were then called to the scene.

One victim was struck, police confirmed on their Facebook page. The victim was a campus security officer who was shot in the neck.

Students were taken back into the stadium. They were then taken to a campus building and released to their parents.

All students are safe and accounted for.

No arrests have been made at this time.

