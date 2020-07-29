Utica Police seek suspect in murder case

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a murder investigation.
According to police, Justin Peak, 32 of Utica, is wanted for the July 21 murder of Cleastore Jefferson at 2020 James Street in the city.
The weapon used in the homicide has not been recovered, and police tell us Peak has made numerous threats against law enforcement if they try and apprehend him.
If you have any information for Utica Police you can contact them at:
Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3461
Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510
Warrants Unit at (315) 690-1834
