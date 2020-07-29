Utica Police seek suspect in murder case

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Utica Police)

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — Utica Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a murder investigation.

According to police, Justin Peak, 32 of Utica, is wanted for the July 21 murder of Cleastore Jefferson at 2020 James Street in the city.

The weapon used in the homicide has not been recovered, and police tell us Peak has made numerous threats against law enforcement if they try and apprehend him.

If you have any information for Utica Police you can contact them at:

Utica Police Department at (315) 223-3461
Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 223-3510
Warrants Unit at (315) 690-1834

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected