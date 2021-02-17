Utica-Rome Speedway to Have Friday Races Starting in May

VERNON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Drivers will start their engines this spring at the Utica-Rome Speedway announced speedway owners on Tuesday after a new deal was reached to operate the facility.

Speedway owner Gene Cole has turned over operations of the half-mile clay oval, motocross track, and adjacent speedway club to Brett Deyo of BD Motorsports Media LLC.

The “Home of Heroes” will operate on Friday nights instead of its longtime Sunday night time slot. Friday night racing is expected to get underway at 7:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:45 p.m.

Regularly featured divisions will include Modifieds, Crate 602 Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, Pro Stocks and Four Cylinders with other classes expected to be included during selected events.

The ’21 season will get underway in May following a pair of Open Practice sessions.

Weekly racing will continue through Labor Day weekend with several special events penciled in.

In addition to Utica-Rome Speedway points, a ‘Thunder on the Thruway’ mini-series will be contested between Utica-Rome and Fonda speedways in the Modified, Crate 602 Sportsman and Pro Stock divisions.

Both the Modified and Crate 602 Sportsman divisions will be eligible to compete for the American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco cash awards and complimentary tire certificates.

A tribute to the late Richie Evans and a return of the New Yorker event are expected to highlight the ’21 Utica-Rome schedule, which will be released in the coming weeks.

Look for additional information in the coming days as the ’21 season approaches on UticaRomeSpeedaway.com. Details will be finalized quickly as the race season approaches.