UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Hartford Police were sent to a one vehicle accident on Seneca Turnpike around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

The driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Nicole Washington, was driving a 2015 Honda Sedan westbound on Seneca Turnpike when she drove across the eastbound lane an over the curb on the turnpike.

She then went through a chain link fence and into The Green Lawn Cemetery, which caused damage to multiple headstones.

During the investigation of the crash, field sobriety tests were done on Washington.

Police arrested her for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and she was processed at the New Hartford Police Department and released on traffic tickets for the following:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

Failure to Keep Right

Moving From Lane Unsafely

The cost of the damage sustained to the cemetery is not yet determined.