UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department a woman has been charged for stabbing a man during a dispute that took place in Utica on May 7.

According to police, around 11:30 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the 800 block of Park Avenue to investigate a stabbing involving a victim with an injured leg. The victim told police that during an argument at a different residence, located on the 300 block of Blandina Street in Utica, 43-year-old Cassandra Newbold of Utica allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him twice in the leg.

Investigators then went to the address given to them by the victim to question the alleged perpetrator and to locate the knife described in the incident. During the continued investigation at the Blandina Street residence, Cassandra Newbold was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Utica Police Department.

She has been arrested and charged with the following: