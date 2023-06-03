BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old woman has died following a UTV crash in Bridgewater, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene on private property along Stone Road around 8:20 p.m. on Friday, June 2.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says there were four people inside of the UTV at the time of the crash. The driver attempted to make a turn and flipped onto its roof.

He and the front passenger only sustained minor injuries. The person in the backseat on the passenger side was not hurt.

Victoria Dickenson, 29, was seated behind the driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says she was ejected from the side by side and not wearing a seatbelt. Speed was not a factor.

The Bridgewater Fire Department and Ambulance assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on scene.