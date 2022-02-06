Vacant house fire in Syracuse injures one firefighter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A vacant house fire in Syracuse left one firefighter injured with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

At 10:12 P.M., February 5, the Syracuse Fire Department was called to 329 West Newell Street for a possible structure fire. Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke and flames were visible.

SFD searched all house areas and determined that no one was inside. While inside, crews say they encountered holes in the floors and a structurally unstable stairwell. It took approximately 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Syracuse FD says one firefighter was injured with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital by AMR.

No nearby homes were damaged, and members of the Fire Investigation Bureau are currently working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.