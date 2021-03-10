Vaccinated Americans are more than double the number of all positive COVID-19 cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been almost a year since the nation went on lockdown in the war against COVID-19, and almost 14 months since the first case was reported in the United States.

In that time, scientists working on behalf of multiple pharmaceutical companies, produced vaccines for the disease in record time.

Now in the almost three months since we watched live as Queens, N.Y. ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the number of people nationwide vaccinated against COVID-19 outnumbers those who’ve been infected with the virus by more than two-to-one.

Since that first shot on December 14, more than 3.8 million New Yorkers received at least one of the two shot Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna vaccines. That’s more than double the number of people infected with the virus across the state.

In Central New York, data shows the number of people vaccinated with at least one shot of the vaccine is three and a half times the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past year. These numbers are as of Wednesday morning and are going up as we write.

Statewide just under 20% of the total population of more than 19 million New Yorkers have at least one shot. The counties that make up Central New York 24% of the population has the first shot, and in Onondaga County almost 26% of the population has at least one shot.

While the state tracks numbers and percentages verses the entire population, at this point, only those 18 and older are eligible for the vaccine. When you adjust the numbers for that, Onondaga County’s vaccination rate goes from just under 26% to 33%.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reports the the number of people with at least one vaccine shot is more than double those who tested positive.

The CDC breaks down its vaccine numbers in additional ways. We can see that almost 24% of the population over 18 years old has one shot. More importantly, 60% of the more vulnerable population of 65 and over have received at least one shot.