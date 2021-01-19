Vaccination clinic opening at SUNY Cortland on Wednesday with limited supply

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The vaccine shortage is carrying over into Cortland County, where they planned to run a week-long, mass vaccination clinic at the Ice Area at SUNY Cortland.

Now, it will only be a one-day clinic on Wednesday.

Last week, Cortland County PIO Eric Mulvihill and his team of county legislators requested 2,500 vaccine doses from the state. But, plans changed when they found out they were only getting 200 doses from the state this week.

We share in the public’s frustration. We understand that there’s been a lot of mixed messaging on where to go and how everyone should access the vaccine. Cortland County PIO Eric Mulvihill

On Wednesday, they’ll use up all the shots they have. The clinic is already booked up after the county contacted those who are eligible directly.

The state has told them to split each shipment evenly between those 65 and older, and essential workers.

It is tough to prioritize. To say a police officer should get the vaccine ahead of a teacher. Those are situations that we don’t want to be in. Cortland County PIO Eric Mulvihill

Though the site at SUNY Cortland is all booked up, the county is recommending Central New Yorkers continue reaching out to state clinics in Binghamton and Syracuse on top of local pharmacies.

We know that the state vaccination clinics are getting thousands of doses. We know that our local pharmacies are getting hundreds of doses. So again, continue pursuing all avenues until you get vaccinated. Cortland County PIO Eric Mulvihill

They have the ability to vaccinate 500 people a day at SUNY Cortland. But for now, they will continue to advocate for more supply.

“We are ready to do this as soon as we are given the tools to do that,” said Mulvihill.

An operation they plan to run for eight weeks while supplies last — since they’re administering the Moderna vaccine, which needs to be given four weeks apart.

For those who have appointments, there will be specific time slots at the clinic. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. they will be vaccinating those who are 65-years-old and older. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. they will be vaccinating essential workers.