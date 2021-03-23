Vaccination efforts continue at drive-thru clinic at ShoppingTown mall

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue to be ramped up in Onondaga County.

The county hosted its first drive-thru clinic at the ShoppingTown mall site Monday and will continue Tuesday. By the end of the day the site will administer more than 2,400 shots.

Onondaga County’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Indu Gupta, says drive-thru flu vaccination sites that the county has held in the past has prepared them for their efforts.

“We will do our best to make sure that we respond to what is the eligibility. The larger clinics, the smaller clinics, we kind of change the way we can do the business. More needs we will do extended clinics, more drive-thrus if we need to. We want to put vaccines in people’s arms,” said Dr. Gupta.

The ShoppingTown clinic kicks off again Tuesday at 9 a.m. All of the appointments have been booked.