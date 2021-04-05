Vaccination Update: A national one-day record and Onondaga County nears 50%

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Four million American’s received a COVID-19 vaccination shot Saturday, according to the Washington Post, a single-day record in the U.S.

And starting Tuesday, New York will allow any adult—those over 16 for the Pfizer vaccines, and those over 18 for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson–to receive a vaccine. No more restrictions.

Across the Nation, the Centers for Disease Control reports 106,214,924 Americans have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is more than 40% of the adult U.S. population. 23.2% have been fully vaccinated. For seniors, 65, and older, 41,054,236 or more than 75% have received at least one shot. 54.8% are fully vaccinated.

Here in New York, more 6,583,664 people received at least one vaccine shot. That’s 33% of the state’s total population. For Central New York, 36.4% of the total population of the region has received at least one shot. 24.2% are completely vaccinated.

In Onondaga County, more than 180,000 people have received a vaccine either at the county’s distribution center at the OnCenter, through a pharmacy, nursing home, hospital, or the Empire Expo Centre.

That comes to 38.8% of the total population, or almost 50% when you calculate it among just the adult population of the county.