Vaccine appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at fairgrounds

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As more people become eligible, more appointments are opening up for COVID-19 vaccines.

New York State has added new slots for the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Expo Center starting Thursday and continuing through April 13. Appointments are available each day from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. To make an appointment, click here.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has only been approved for people 18 years old and older. Teens ages 16 and 17 will need an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine.

Click here for more information on where to make appointments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area