Vaccine clinics delayed in New York because of winter weather across the nation

(WSYR-TV) — Snowstorms and bad weather across are slowing the shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, delaying doses into Sunday. The severe winter weather that has hit a large part of the nation is delaying clinics in New York.

Every vial that should have shipped on Monday was held back and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) says it’s working closely with all providers to minimize the impact on operations and reduce the number of rescheduled appointments.

Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) has already delayed this week’s clinic for this very reason. 1,100 doses were expected this week to vaccinate healthcare workers, grocery workers, P-12 school workers, and individuals who are over 65-years-old with underlying health conditions living at Titus Towers and McGraw House. The health department says people who had appointments scheduled for this week’s clinic will get the vaccine. TCHD will reschedule with those individuals for a future date, once the vaccines arrive.

Cortland County has not officially cancelled but has received word from NYSDOH that its shipment may be delayed. The Cortland County Health Department says it is prepared if its shipment is late and will call anyone who is impacted by the delay.

The Wayne County Health Department announced its postponement of its second dose vaccine clinic that was planned for Saturday. The health department says a reminder email may have already been sent, but the clinic is definitely postponed. The Wayne County Health Department says it will reach out to individuals affected.

There is some good news for other vaccine clinics. Kinney Drugs has confirmed that all of its second-dose vaccine clinics scheduled for this weekend will go on as planned. There are four clinics happening over the weekend at four locations, including one at the Oncenter in Syracuse.