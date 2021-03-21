Vaccine eligibility at pharmacies expands to New Yorkers with comorbidities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that new guidance has been rolled out allowing pharmacies to vaccinate New Yorkers with comorbidities.

Previously, pharmacies were only able to vaccinate New Yorkers over the age of 60 and teachers.

“New Yorkers with comorbidities are among our state’s most at-risk residents, and access to the COVID-19 vaccine protects this vulnerable population as we work to defeat the virus and establish the new normal,” Cuomo said.

New Yorkers age 16 and older with the following conditions are eligible for vaccines due to increased risk of moderate or severe illness or death from the virus that causes COVID-19: