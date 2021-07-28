Vaccine hesitancy proves prevalent in Parish

PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An area in Oswego County is one of several dozen the state is sending money to in hopes of getting more people vaccinated.

Area Code 13131 is made up mostly of the Village of Parish in Oswego County. New York State has determined that area has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. The list is in the picture below.

The Village of Parish Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Murphy says she only knows a handful of people who have been vaccinated in the town.

“I think a lot of them are afraid to get the vaccine. They don’t like the government telling them what to do,” Murphy said. “They just feel there hasn’t been enough testing (of the vaccine).”

New York State has announced a $15 million community-based campaign to combat COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy would include door-to-door efforts, PSAs, and community conversations.

Not only is there hesitancy in Parish, but finding a nearby place to get a shot is proving difficult, according to Murphy.

In Oswego County, there will be three vaccination clinics this week.

The first two clinics will be held on Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The third clinic will be held on Thursday at the Sandy Creek Fire Department. Both vaccine options will be offered between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the evening.