SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Valentine’s Day comes once a year and for James Flowers in Syracuse, it’s their busiest day of the year.

“The phone will probably be ringing all day non-stop. It’s every year, you’re going to have people that are waiting until the last minute,” says Terrell Travis, Floral Designer at James Flowers.

James Flowers had nearly 100 orders this year for Valentine’s Day, with some of them being marked as deliveries. Jean Page, a resident of Syracuse was one of the many people that got a surprise knock on the door Monday morning from James Flowers. Behind that knock came surprise flowers from her fiancé, Steve.

“I’m a flower lover, haha. There’s lilies, I’m not sure what the white ones are,” says Page.

Travis says James Flowers started taking pre-orders for Valentine’s Day a week ago, and they just keep on coming.

“We’re here now and we’ll be here until probably way past dinner time. That’s how it goes,” says Travis.

Inflation or not, Travis says the price of love goes up every year.

Travis added, “Valentine’s Day the prices go up whether inflation or not, that’s just the norm for Valentine’s Day.”

After Monday, business will slow down at James Flowers and will pick back up just in time for the Easter holiday.

