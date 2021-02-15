Valley Pool in Syracuse set to reopen for adult lap swimming

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Programs will open the Valley Pool doors to the public for the first time in 11 months starting Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

“We are really excited to make this announcement and while we acknowledge this is not our full aquatics operations, it is a step in the right direction,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “There will be no public swim, swim lessons, or exercise classes at this time. We are easing way back in to ensure safety remains the priority.”

Capacity will be limited to six lap swimmers per session. Advanced registration is required. Residents can register for one session per day.

Lap swim sessions will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday for one hour.

Session times will be offered at the following times:

6:30 a.m.

8 a.m.

12:00 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Online reservations can be made at Syracuse.recdesk.com starting Wednesday, February 17 at 8 a.m. and will open one-week in advance. Reservations will close 24-hours prior to each session. Admission is $3 for adults 16-64 and free for 65 and older. Existing coupon book tickets will be honored. Refunds will only be offered if sessions are cancelled by the department after registration opens, minus the 2.75% transaction fee. Walk-up admissions will not be allowed.