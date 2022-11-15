SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse VA Medical Center and the Altamont Corporation announced the establishment of a newly renovated facility for transitional housing for homeless Veterans.

The Altamont Program is a subsidiary of Peter Young Housing, Industries, and Treatment and has been in partnership with the Syracuse VA Medical Center since 2004 to provide transitional housing to Veterans who are faced with homelessness.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans, the new facility has 44 beds and provides services to Veterans for up to two years.

Veterans will have the ability to receive treatment for and case management provided by the Altamont Program.

Individual and group treatment is available to all Veterans at the facility and the goal is to find secure and permanent housing for Veterans in need.