TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in their Village Green condo nearly one week ago, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury.

Daniel Chilson (43) was scheduled to appear in the town of Van Buren court Monday afternoon for a preliminary hearing, but that hearing was waived. The Onondaga County District Attorney’s office confirms the 43-year-old has been indicted.

Court papers obtained by NewsChannel 9 also reveal new, disturbing details surrounding Daniel Chilson’s arrest.

New York State Police tell NewsChannel 9 Leora Chilson was last seen on Friday, December 2 around 5:30 p.m. It was sometime between then and the morning of Chilson’s arrest last Tuesday, December 6, he allegedly struck his mother, Leora Chilson (74), repeatedly in the head and stabbed her in the neck.

Court papers also detail Chilson’s attempt to conceal certain physical evidence, including putting a blood-soaked carpet in the garbage.

Daniel Chilson is facing charges of murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Calling hours for Leora Chilson are on Monday evening from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Jordan United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow.

In her obituary, family encourages donations to be made to Vera House in Leora’s name for domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Melinda Chilson Hawley, the daughter of Leora Chilson, shared warm memories of her mother with NewsChannel 9.

Leora was a longtime daycare worker at JE Country Kids Daycare in Jordan. She loved her family, community and devoted her life to service as an active member of their church.

“HER MEMORY WILL LIVE ON IN THE THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES SHE SERVED. WE LOST A DEVOTED MOM, YET SHE GAINED HER ANGEL WINGS. WE APPRECIATE ALL THE PRAYERS.” MELINDA CHILSON HAWLEY, DAUGHTER OF LEORA CHILSON (74)

It was Hawley who found her mother dead inside her Village Green condo last Tuesday. Leora lived there with her son, Daniel.