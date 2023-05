EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A van has caught on fire on Chevy Drive, outside of BJ’s Wholesale Club following a collision with a box truck.

The accident took place around 12:24 p.m., with East Syracuse Fire Department, EAVES and the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

There is significant damage to the front of the van.

There appears to be no injuries stemming from the accident at this time.