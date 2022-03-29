SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is being accused of working to “obstruct” the State Attorney General’s investigation into the neglectful care of at least 24 residents, seven of whom died.

In court documents filed Monday evening in Onondaga County State Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office is asking a judge to order Van Duyn to comply with 22 subpoenas and supply the requested documentation.

So far, the investigation has “identified findings of serious resident harm, resident death, and repeated, persistent resident neglect, insufficient staffing, and diversion of substantial funds intended for resident care to owners and related parties,” according to the documents.

The documents provide the first insight into the Attorney General’s investigation into neglectful care of residents, previously reported by NewsChannel 9.

For its investigation, the AG has requested medication and treatment history, accident and incident reports, and the associated metadata. Metadata is the hidden data, with time-stamping, that could show when actual data was entered.

In the case of Leonard Casciano, a 63-year-old man from East Syracuse who died as a rehab patient of Van Duyn’s, the Attorney General is requesting hallway surveillance video, based on an anonymous source’s claim that data was falsely entered after the fact.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson for Van Duyn writes: