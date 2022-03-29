SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is being accused of working to “obstruct” the State Attorney General’s investigation into the neglectful care of at least 24 residents, seven of whom died.
In court documents filed Monday evening in Onondaga County State Supreme Court, the Attorney General’s Office is asking a judge to order Van Duyn to comply with 22 subpoenas and supply the requested documentation.
So far, the investigation has “identified findings of serious resident harm, resident death, and repeated, persistent resident neglect, insufficient staffing, and diversion of substantial funds intended for resident care to owners and related parties,” according to the documents.
The documents provide the first insight into the Attorney General’s investigation into neglectful care of residents, previously reported by NewsChannel 9.
For its investigation, the AG has requested medication and treatment history, accident and incident reports, and the associated metadata. Metadata is the hidden data, with time-stamping, that could show when actual data was entered.
In the case of Leonard Casciano, a 63-year-old man from East Syracuse who died as a rehab patient of Van Duyn’s, the Attorney General is requesting hallway surveillance video, based on an anonymous source’s claim that data was falsely entered after the fact.
In a statement to NewsChannel 9, a spokesperson for Van Duyn writes:
“Van Duyn has been extremely cooperative and responsive throughout the Attorney General’s Office investigation, which has spanned more than four years. In fact, Van Duyn has produced more than 200,000 pages of requested documentation for the investigation, including both patient and financial information, in response to over 120 separate requests during that time period.
However, while the Attorney General and MFCU have broad authority to obtain various records from nursing homes, that authority is not without limits. Certain documents which contain information that is not required by law to be maintained and which is used for Quality Assurance/Performance Improvement purposes is privileged information, pursuant to federal and state law. This Quality Assurance privilege is well established and commonly invoked by nursing homes in investigations such as this.
Further, any allegation that Van Duyn’s ownership diverted funds that were intended to be used to hire staff is entirely false. Our facility is committed to investing in its people, providing wage increases annually, in addition to other incentives and career advancement opportunities. The issue has never been a lack of funds, but rather, the severe staffing challenges which have been experienced across the healthcare industry even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have made every effort to recruit and retain skilled employees, including the onboarding of international Registered Nurses (RNs) who have relocated to Onondaga County specifically to serve the residents of Van Duyn.
As always, Van Duyn has and will continue to cooperate fully with all investigations from the Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Department of Health. There is absolutely nothing more important to us than the care and well being of our treasured residents, and we strongly dispute any allegations of abuse and neglect. The suggestion that Van Duyn is willfully obstructing the investigation is absurd and untrue. We are simply asserting our legal rights throughout the process, and looking forward to the opportunity to establish the facts in court.”