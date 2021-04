CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Camillus Police are investigating after someone cut a padlock on a valve and lowered the water level from the Camillus Canal Park.

The water level is down about a foot, and was caught in time before it became dangerously low. This should not affect the boat season start this Saturday, but the situation will be monitored.

Anyone with information can call Camillus Police detectives at 315-487-6425.