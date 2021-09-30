VaxAndWin football sweepstakes names Onondaga County man as a first round winner

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An Onondaga County man has been named one of the winners of the state’s #vaxandwin sweepstakes.

James Chantry will receive a FaceTime from a Buffalo Bills alumnus, a ticket to a Bills game with special in-game experiences, signed gear and a stadium tour.

“We continue to do everything possible to urge New Yorkers of all ages to get vaccinated. New York’s professional football teams have joined the State in this work with our new #VaxandWin Football Sweepstakes. This incentive program provides yet another reason for New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves so together, as one New York team, we can defeat COVID once and for all. I congratulate all of the first-round winners for doing their part, and I thank New York’s professional football teams for their support in helping us to celebrate New Yorkers who get vaccinated.” Governor Kathy Hochul

New York State will administer the random drawing and new winners will be selected each week over five weeks total. Four drawings remain after this week.

All New Yorkers who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose September 9, 2021 – October 24, 2021 are eligible. Parents and guardians can enter for school-aged New Yorkers 12-17 years old here.

Here is a complete list of first-round winners:

Buffalo Bills Prizes:

Andrew Pullan, Chautauqua County

John Castillo, Bronx

James Chantry, Onondaga County

James Verhagen, Orleans County

Aaron Cos, Erie County

Theresa Peck, Oswego County

New York Giants Prizes:

Kelly Richmond, Washington County

Kayli Valerio, Ontario County

New York Jets Prizes:

Andrew Rippel, Suffolk County

James Brown, Jr., Saratoga County

Emilio Rojas, Bronx

Theresa Signorile, Staten Island

Mary Jane, Hughes, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Health has verified the vaccination status of winners.

New Yorkers can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find a nearby vaccine location and get vaccinated against COVID-19 today.

To learn more about New York State’s #VaxandWin football sweepstakes, interested New Yorkers can visit the site here and eligible New Yorkers can enter the sweepstakes here.