Vegan restaurant Strong Hearts Café closing Marshall Street location

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Strong Hearts Café is closing its Marshall Street location after 7 years of operation.

According to a Facebook post, Friday May 21st will be the last day the café will operate inside Marshall Square Mall on University Hill. The lease is expiring, and owners were unable to negotiate a new one.

They will focus on their new café on East Fayette Street. The original Strong Hearts Café that used to be on East Genesee Street was Syracuse’s first restaurant dedicated exclusively to vegan food.