SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are in the hospital Saturday, after their vehicle crashed into a building and caught on fire.
According to the Syracuse Fire Department, fire crews responded near 1061 Erie Boulevard East for reports of a vehicle that was on fire after crashing into a building around 10:57 a.m.
When fire departments arrived, they saw power lines down near a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames up against a commercial building.
The Syracuse Fire Department says bystanders had already pulled the occupants from the vehicle by the time they arrived at the scene.
The fire department reports that two people in the vehicle were critically injured and brought to University Hospital for further treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.
At the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames before the vehicle fire spread to the building it crashed into.
The fire department says National Grid was also called to the scene, as power was out in the area of the crash.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Syracuse Police Department.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Vehicle catches on fire after crashing into a building, injuring 2 people Saturday morning in Syracuse
- Department of Motor Vehicles warns drivers of potential texting scam
- 15-year-old arrested on Christmas after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle in Syracuse
- Happy Birthday to our Champions for Saturday, December 26th!
- News on the Go for Saturday, December 26th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App