Vehicle catches on fire after crashing into a building, injuring 2 people Saturday morning in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people are in the hospital Saturday, after their vehicle crashed into a building and caught on fire.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department, fire crews responded near 1061 Erie Boulevard East for reports of a vehicle that was on fire after crashing into a building around 10:57 a.m.

When fire departments arrived, they saw power lines down near a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames up against a commercial building.

The Syracuse Fire Department says bystanders had already pulled the occupants from the vehicle by the time they arrived at the scene.

The fire department reports that two people in the vehicle were critically injured and brought to University Hospital for further treatment. Their current conditions are unknown at this time.

At the scene, firefighters extinguished the flames before the vehicle fire spread to the building it crashed into.

The fire department says National Grid was also called to the scene, as power was out in the area of the crash.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Syracuse Police Department.