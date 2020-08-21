Vehicle crashes into residence in Town of Cicero

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A driver who was distracted by a phone caused another vehicle to go off the road and crash into a house on Thursday.
Police said that it happened along the 7000 block of Route 298 just before 7 p.m.
The distracted driver fled the scene, according to Cicero Police.
The crash caused damage to the home’s foundation. National Grid and Codes Enforcement were also on the scene.
Neither the driver who crashed nor the people in the house were hurt.
