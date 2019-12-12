Vehicle ends up in creek after police chase

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say a car ended up in a creek after a police chase, spilling its fuel into the water. The incident happened around 8 a.m. Thursday along County Line Road in the Town of Lysander.
New York State Police tried to pull the vehicle over when they say the driver did not stop and ended up crashing into the creek. Haz-Mat was called in and the fuel was contained.
The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Rice Jr., and his female passenger were able to get out by themselves and no one was seriously hurt.
State Police say Rice is wanted in the state of Pennsylvania as a fugitive was taken into custody without incident.
