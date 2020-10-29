Vehicle fire prompts brief closure of part of I-81 South

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Part of I-81 South in the Cicero area had to be closed after a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday night.
The call first went out right around 9:30 p.m. by Exit 29-N.
911 dispatchers said that no one was injured.
The roadway opened around 10:35 p.m.
