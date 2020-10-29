Vehicle fire prompts brief closure of part of I-81 South

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Part of I-81 South in the Cicero area had to be closed after a vehicle caught fire on Wednesday night.

The call first went out right around 9:30 p.m. by Exit 29-N.

911 dispatchers said that no one was injured.

The roadway opened around 10:35 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected