Vehicle hits 2 people, kills 1 at cemetery near Syracuse’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person was killed and another was injured after a vehicle collided with them at a cemetery located near Syracuse’s south side on Wednesday afternoon.

Syracuse Police responded to Adath Yeshurun Cemetery located in the 900 block of Jamesville Avenue at approximately 1:27 p.m. to reports of a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a 76-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle, and another man who had been hit by the same vehicle.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Syracuse Police did not provide an update regarding the man who was hit by the vehicle.

According to a press release from Syracuse Police, the vehicle was driven by one person, but there was no description of the vehicle at this time.

Police say the investigation is very active and ongoing.

